

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male victim was stabbed in the Wexford neighbourhood on Tuesday night.

Police said the incident took place in the area of Crockford Boulevard and Lawrence Avenue East at around 10 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, emergency responders located a male victim believed to be in his mid-teens.

Toronto Paramedics said the victim’s injuries appear to be minor.

No information on any possible suspects wanted in connection with the incident has been released.