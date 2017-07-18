

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A teenage boy struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end this morning has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

The incident occurred near Victoria Park and Finch avenues shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Police told CP24 that the teenage pedestrian got off of a bus in the area and was struck by a white van after running across the street to catch another bus.

Const. Craig Brister said the vehicle initially left the scene but returned a short time later.

The teenager, who police believe is 16 years old, was taken to a trauma centre for treatment. His injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact the Toronto Police Service's Traffic Services Unit.

The driver is cooperating with police.