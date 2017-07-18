Teenage boy struck by vehicle in city's east end suffered critical injuries
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, July 18, 2017 9:13AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 18, 2017 11:00AM EDT
A teenage boy struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end this morning has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
The incident occurred near Victoria Park and Finch avenues shortly before 8:30 a.m.
Police told CP24 that the teenage pedestrian got off of a bus in the area and was struck by a white van after running across the street to catch another bus.
Const. Craig Brister said the vehicle initially left the scene but returned a short time later.
The teenager, who police believe is 16 years old, was taken to a trauma centre for treatment. His injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact the Toronto Police Service's Traffic Services Unit.
The driver is cooperating with police.