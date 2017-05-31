

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two teenage girls set to graduate from a North York high school on Wednesday were seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle on Bayview Avenue.

Const. Clint Stibbe told reporters Wednesday that two 18-year-old girls were attempting to cross the street on Bayview Avenue near McKee Avenue when they were struck by a southbound Volkswagen.

One of the victims was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Stibbe confirmed. The condition of the second female is not known.

Stibbe said both victims were unconscious when emergency crews arrived at the scene.

The Royal Crown Academic School, an international high school located just steps away from the area where the teens were struck, confirmed to CTV News Toronto that the girls were students at the school and were slated to graduate today.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident remained at the scene and police are trying to determine if a second vehicle may have also played a role in the collision.

“That has not yet been confirmed and it is something that we are looking at,” Stibbe said.

Police also have not yet determined whether the vehicle was speeding at the time of the incident.

“We do have reconstruction teams en route as well as a photo team coming up to record all forensic evidence and verify that the debris that is on the roadway is in fact from one vehicle and not from two,” Stibbe said.

Stibbe confirmed that there was not a controlled intersection or crosswalk at the location where the teens were attempting to cross.

“Currently we are seeking any witnesses to the collision. We are asking that if anybody did have any dash cam video of the area in and around that time to contact us as soon as possible,” Stibbe added.

The vehicle involved in the collision sustained a “significant” amount of damage, the constable noted.

“The driver is obviously upset, as you can imagine. We’ve got an incident where we’ve got two individuals who have been transported to hospital,” he said. “We are obviously hoping that both individuals recover.”

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Traffic Services Unit at 416-808-1900.