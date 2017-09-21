

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A teenager was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition following a stabbing near a Toronto high school on Thursday afternoon.

The stabbing took place outside Central Toronto Academy at Bickford Park, in the area of Ossington Avenue and Harbord Street, around 1 p.m.

Toronto Paramedics said the male – whose exact age is not known – was stabbed in the torso.

Const. David Hopkinson said the victim’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

As well, Toronto Paramedics said a second male victim was taken to local hospital with minor injuries after “suffering wounds.” He is believed to be either 17 or 18 years old.

The high school was put under a hold and secure as police searched the area for suspects but the lockdown has since been lifted.

No descriptions of any suspects have been provided.