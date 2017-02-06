Teenager injured in drive-by shooting in Jamestown
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, February 6, 2017 8:05PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 6, 2017 8:45PM EST
A teenager has been rushed to a trauma centre after a drive-by shooting in the city’s Jamestown neighbourhood.
The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. in the area of Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard, Toronto police said.
A male teenager was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene and was taken to hospital with serious injuries, Toronto Paramedic Service said.
A black car was spotted fleeing the scene, according to police.