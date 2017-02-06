Teenager seriously injured in west-end shooting
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, February 6, 2017 4:24PM EST
A teenager has been rushed to hospital after a shooting in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood.
The shooting took place on York Gate Boulevard, in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue area at around 3:50 p.m.
Toronto Paramedic Services said the teen was shot in the abdomen and sustained serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
No other injuries have bene reported.
Police have not provided any suspect information so far.