

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A teenager has been rushed to hospital after a shooting in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood.

The shooting took place on York Gate Boulevard, in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue area at around 3:50 p.m.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the teen was shot in the abdomen and sustained serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries have bene reported.

Police have not provided any suspect information so far.