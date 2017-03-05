

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Three teens are facing several charges in connection with six Scarborough street robberies that occurred over the course of one week.

According to investigators, between Feb. 23 and Feb. 28, six street robberies were reported in the area of Midland and Lawrence avenues.

In all six cases, police allege that three suspects would approach the victim and demand they turn over cash and other valuables.

On more than one occasion, one of the suspects took out a knife during the robbery, police added.

Three people have now been arrested in connection with the alleged incidents.

Police say 18-year-old Bender Mohammed, of Toronto, has been charged with one count of robbery.

Two 16-year-old boys, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are facing several charges in connection with the robberies including robbery with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with a recognizance.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).