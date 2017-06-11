

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Five teens are facing charges after a man was allegedly robbed at knifepoint shortly after leaving a place of worship in the city’s west end.

Police say the 33-year-old victim had just left a place of worship near Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue on the afternoon of June 1 when he heard someone yelling at him from behind.

When the man turned around he saw five males that he did not recognize, so he decided to keep walking.

Police say that someone from the group then yelled at the man again, prompting him to turn around.

At that point, police allege that one of the males grabbed the man’s hands while the others forced him to the ground.

It is further alleged that a knife was then produced and demands were made for the man to turn over valuables, including his cell phone and the password to it.

After the man complied, the males fled the area.

Four suspects, who ranged in age from 15 to 17, were then arrested later that day and charged with robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The fifth suspect, an 18-year-old male, was then arrested on June 9. He is charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a recognizance.

The identifies of the suspects are being withheld due to the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.