

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The mild temperatures that Toronto has experienced in recent days are set to plunge with below-seasonal conditions forecast for the rest of the week.

The temperature hovered around 5 C for most of Tuesday, which is well above the average daytime high of – 1.5 C for this time of year.

Frigid conditions are on the way, though.

Environment Canada is forecasting highs of – 3 C on Wednesday, – 5 C on Thursday, – 7 C on Friday and Saturday and – 9 C on Sunday.

The overnight temperatures will be even colder during this period too.

Environment Canada says that the temperature will dip to a low of – 11 C in the early hours of Friday and Saturday morning. A bone-chilling – 13 C is then called for in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The weather agency is not calling for any substantial snowfall this week but says flurries are possible on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, you may want to enjoy the milder conditions while you can, even if it is a little wet and foggy out.

City under fog advisory

A fog advisory for the Greater Toronto Area, warning of near-zero visibility in some locations, remains in effect.

Toronto, Hamilton and the regions of Halton, Peel, York and Durham are included in the advisory, which was issued Tuesday morning.

“A mild air mass is producing rain which combined with melting snow is resulting in reports of visibilities near 200 metres in some locations. These foggy conditions could persist through today and tonight,” Environment Canada’s weather advisory read.

“In addition, this advisory might be expanded to include most of southwestern Ontario this afternoon. Colder westerly winds should clear out the fog by Wednesday morning.”

The national weather agency said the fog will likely result in hazardous driving conditions.

Pearson Airport says there have not been any fog-related delays as of yet.

"We are encouraging passengers to check in with their airline prior to travel to airport to ensure their departure time has not changed," Natalie Moncur, a spokesperson for the airport, told CP24 Tuesday morning.