

Chris Fox, CP24.com





About 20 tenants at a Parkdale apartment building are refusing to pay rent in protest of a five per cent increase being sought by their landlord.

The tenants of the building, located at 87 Jameson Avenue, began the rent strike on Feb. 1 after landlord MetCap Living notified them that it would seek approval from the Landlord and Tenant Board to raise rents by five per cent.

The maximum allowable rent increase without approval from the Landlord and Tenant Board is 1.5 per cent and tenants say that the large increase is being sought while needed repairs go unaddressed.

“I think they are trying to push away people. Maybe by neglecting some maintenance issues they are trying to push people out,” tenant Aliza Kassam told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday. “It is an eviction with another name and there is definitely a lot of anger. We are not going to step back.”

Tenants at the building have complained about faulty heating, problems with pest control and the lack of a wheelchair accessible entrance.

They are asking the landlord to abandon the rent increase until improvements are made.

“We feel like this is a fight against our community of Parkdale and we are all in this together,” Kassam said, noting that she has heard about similar issues at other buildings in the neighbourhood.

The Landlord and Tenant Board was expected to hear from residents who objected to the increase today, however the matter was set aside until March 1.

MetCap Living has not yet commented on the rent strike.