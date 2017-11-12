Tenants evacuated after fire at apartment building in Garden District
Toronto Fire trucks are seen at a two-alarm fire at an apartment building on Sherbourne Street. (John Hanley/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, November 12, 2017 6:27AM EST
Police say tenants of a downtown apartment building were evacuated after a fire broke out late Saturday night.
The fire started on the fifth floor of the building, located near Sherbourne and Shuter streets.
Police say no injuries were reported.
The area was shut down to traffic as crews worked to get the fire under control.