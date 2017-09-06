

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Residents and pets were evacuated from a North York apartment building on Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in one of the units.

Toronto Fire Capt. Michael Westwood told CP24 that fire crews were called to a low-rise building on Rajah Street, located near Wilson Avenue and Bathurst Street, shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday for a reported fire.

When crews arrived on scene, flames were visible from one of the building’s windows.

At around 2:25 a.m., firefighters rescued a young boy and his mother from a unit in the building that had filled with smoke.

The fire was located and knocked down minutes later and no injuries were reported.

In total, police say about 20 to 30 people were evacuated from the building.

The cause of the fire could be electrical in nature, Westwood added, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

Westwood confirmed about 20 to 25 people were displaced following the fire.

Tenants will have to wait until Toronto Fire investigators arrive on scene before a decision is made to let residents back inside their units, Westwood added.