

The Canadian Press





BURLINGTON, Ont. -- Public health is urging patients of a dental clinic in Burlington, Ont., to get tested for various diseases.

Authorities say they found implement-sterilization problems at Upper Middle Dental.

As a result, patients may have been exposed to hepatitis or the virus that can lead to AIDS.

Officials stress the transmission risk is low.

They say they identified the health hazard during an inspection earlier this month.

The clinic was shut down for several days until it met sterilization standards.