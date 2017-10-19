

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Cheesecake lovers near Toronto should save their appetites for November 21 when The Cheesecake Factory will open the doors at its first Canadian location.

The U.S. chain, which serves dozens of different kinds of cheesecake, announced earlier this year that it would bring its restaurant to Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre this fall.

Its location will span 10,400 square feet (or about 966 square metres) and include two covered patios.

The company says it will hire more than 300 staff to fill a variety of positions and prospective employees can apply online through its website.

The Cheesecake Factory was founded in 1978 and operates 209 restaurants in the U.S. and 17 abroad, including in Mexico and China.