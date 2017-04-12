

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Torontonians who salivate over the idea of a meal at The Cheesecake Factory will no longer have to wait until their next Buffalo shopping excursion to enjoy a slice.

The U.S. chain known for its extensive menu, large portions, and of course, decadent cheesecake slices, will be opening its first Canadian location this fall at Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

The mall posted the news on its Twitter feed Wednesday morning.

BREAKING: The Cheesecake Factory will open its first Canadian restaurant at the #centreofstyle Fall 2017! Who's excited?! �� pic.twitter.com/yaMZ8MOdzG — Yorkdale Style (@YorkdaleStyle) April 12, 2017

The first Cheesecake Factory restaurant opened in 1978 in Beverly Hills, CA. and the chain has since grown to nearly 200 locations.

While the Yorkdale location will be the chain’s first venture into Canada, other Cheesecake Factory restaurants have opened in the UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Lebanon, Mexico and China.