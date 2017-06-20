Thefts from vehicles nearly triple in Burlington
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, June 20, 2017 12:18PM EDT
Halton Regional Police are issuing a warning to the public amid a rash of vehicle break-ins.
The number of thefts form vehicles has jumped significantly compared to the same time last year, police said in a news release Tuesday.
According to police, there were 341 reported incidents of thefts from vehicles as of June 18 this year. That’s almost triple the 119 reported incidents to the same point last year.
But police say many of those thefts could have been prevented if the victims had simply locked their doors.
“In 219 of these occurrences, entry was possible because the vehicles were left unlocked,” police said in the release. “In 59 of these occurrences entry was made by smashing a window and 24 occurrences by forcing the doorframe and/or lock punch.
“There were 29 reported occurrences of licence plates being stolen from vehicles and 10 ‘other’ occurrences which include theft of vehicle batteries, tires/rims and manufacturer emblems.”
The thefts occurred throughout Burlington and are being described by police as “crimes of opportunity.”
Police are advising motorists to follow a number of tips to prevent having valuables stolen from vehicles:
- Ensure your unattended vehicle(s) are kept locked/secure
- Never leave personal identification or valuables in your vehicle
- Park in a well-lit and attended areas whenever possible
- Never leave spare keys in your vehicle
- If you have to leave valuables in your vehicle, lock them in your trunk. Don't tempt thieves by leaving packages or purses in plain view or on the seat.
- Remove GPS navigation and cell phone devices & power cords from view when not in your vehicle
- Consider installing CCTV / Surveillance cameras which can capture the crime and aid in suspect identification
- Help police catch those responsible by keeping an eye out in your communities and immediately reporting any suspicious activity