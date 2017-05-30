

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A third person has now been charged in connection with the murder of a Brampton woman who police say was murdered while travelling to the Sudbury area.

Beata Paciorek, 35, was travelling to northern Ontario earlier this month when she disappeared.

Peel police previously said that the mother of two was travelling in the company of several parties operating a U-Haul rental truck.

Police have said that witness information led investigators to believe that Paciorek was murdered on her trip after an altercation on the side of a highway.

Two people were arrested in Sault Ste. Marie in connection with her murder on May 20.

A day later, police found Paciorek’s body in the rear compartment of a U-Haul truck in the Sault Ste. Marie area.

Peel police said they made a third arrest in the case on Tuesday.

Brampton man Rick Snow, 32, has been charged with first degree murder. He is being held pending a bail hearing in Parry Sound.

Mike Madill, 28, of Shelburne, Ont. and 37-year-old Amy MacDonald of no fixed address were previously charged with first-degree murder in the case.