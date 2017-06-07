

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police fraud investigators say a 49-year-old Thornhill man is in custody, accused of allegedly taking money from romantic partners he met on dating site eHarmony and using it for his own purposes.

Police say the man, using an alias similar to his own name, signed up for eHarmony and started reaching out to potential victims.

He allegedly told potential victims that he could manage their money for them, but instead used the money to “fund his own lifestyle,” police said.

On Tuesday morning, police arrested a suspect identified as Shaun Rootenberg. He was also known online as Shaun Rothberg.

He is facing four counts of fraud over $5,000, four counts of possession of proceeds of crime and four counts of laundering the proceeds of crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Paul Mackrell at 416-808-7813, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).