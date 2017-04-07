

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Thousands of people are without power north of the city due to a number of weather-related outages.

Toronto Hydro says that it is currently responding to 322 different outages across southern and central

Ontario. The outages are affecting more than 39,000 customers, including more than 5,600 customers in Newmarket, more than 5,400 customers in Orillia and more than 2,000 customers in Alliston.

Hydro One says the outages are likely due to heavy winds and wet snow in some parts of the region.

“Because the winds and the snow aren’t expected to stop for a little while in some of the areas we could see these numbers grow over the next few hours,” Spokesperson Tiziana Boccega Rosa told CP24 on Friday morning. “Our crews are out there trying to get power back as safely and as quickly as possible.”

Hydro One says there is currently no timeline for the restoration of power as it varies depending on the outage.