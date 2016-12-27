

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Hydro Quebec crews are working to restore electricity to well over 9,000 customers in the province.

Freezing rain weighed down power lines on Monday, causing some widespread blackouts.

Hydro-Quebec says some 17,000 customers were without power at the height of the outages.

Most of the outages are in regions north and south and Montreal and in western Quebec.

Ice had accumulated on tree branches which snapped and fell onto power lines.

Hydro Quebec hasn't said when all of the power will restored but rain and rising temperatures in the wake of the freezing rain were likely to quicken the repair work.