

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Your dogs can’t get enough of them, but now a feud between frustrated residents and dog owners has gone too far with signs warning of “poisoned dog treats” popping up near a Leslieville green space.

“To the person that lets their large dog use this area for a bathroom and will not pick up after the dog, please be warned we have dropped small treats in the grass that will make your dog real sick,” several fluorescent posters warned.

The flyer also noted that the treats won’t kill the dog; instead they will make them sick.

“If your dog starts to vomit, the dog should go to the vet,” the poster added.

Multiple posters were discovered taped on the outside a large commercial loft building on Wednesday along Mosley Street at Leslie Street, near Lake Shore Boulevard and Queen Street in the city’s east-end.

This isn’t the first time tainted dog treats have been left in Toronto parks. In 2015, a dog was sickened after a walk in Thorncliffe Park when it picked up a green, stick-like object and began to chew it.

It’s not clear who is responsible for the signs, but Toronto police say they are investigating the threats.

Residents say there is concern that pets, children or other animals may fall ill if they come in contact with the supposed treats.

At this time, investigators are reporting that no treats have been found in the area.