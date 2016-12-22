

Codi Wilson and Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Three Toronto men have been arrested and charged in connection with a series of Toronto-area break-ins where more than $200,000 worth of jewelry and electronics was taken.

Const. Derek Sullivan said that on Oct. 26, a homeowner in the area of Don Mills Road and Van Horne Avenue submitted video to police showing two male suspects rummaging around his home, taking various items.

The next day at 10:30 a.m., police allege two men rang the doorbell of a home in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue.

They allegedly broke into the home through a basement window but fled after finding the homeowner inside the residence.

Sullivan said the video and the ensuing investigation, dubbed ‘Project Prybar,’ led police to identify three suspects. Police searched three homes in Scarborough area in November and located a large amount of stolen property during one of the searches.

“We’ve linked nine break and enters with the three accused, and hopefully by showing the property we have here we will able to reunite this property with the rightful owners,” Sullivan told reporters on Thursday.

He said eight of the confirmed break-ins took place in Toronto, and one occurred in Peel Region. They occurred between early 2016 and Oct. 26, 2016.

On Nov. 3, a suspect identified as Joel Barnor, 34, was arrested and charged.

He faces seven counts of break and enter, eight counts of possession of break-in tools, one count of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and carious other offences.

On Nov. 14, a suspect identified as Jamal Townsend, 26, turned himself in to police.

He was charged with seven counts of break and enter, eight counts of possession of break-in tools and break and enter with intent.

On Dec. 6, a third suspect identified as Xavier McFarlane, 29, was arrested and charged with 17 offences including break and enter and possession of break-in tools.

All three are scheduled to appear in court at 1000 Finch Avenue West on Jan. 13, 2017.

Sullivan said the suspects allegedly tried to sell some of the higher-end electronics and jewelry to an unknown buyer.

Sullivan also said the suspects often targeted the rear windows or doors of a home in order to gain entry.

Anyone who suspects their property is among the items that were taken is asked to visit a dedicated police webpage to view the items.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3300, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).