

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police say they have arrested three men in connection with a brazen home invasion in Rexdale on Tuesday morning where a pregnant woman and her boyfriend were shot several times in their bed.

Investigators say that shortly before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, three men wearing masks entered an apartment building at 2757 Kipling Avenue.

A 19-year-old woman who is 11 weeks pregnant, along with her 20-year-old boyfriend was sleeping inside a unit in the building, along with two small children who were sleeping in another room.

The three men allegedly forced their way into the unit and shot the man and woman in their bed several times.

Supt. Ron Taverner said Tuesday that the male victim was struck in the leg and the hand, while the woman was hit in the chest.

Both were taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition. The unborn child was not injured, Taverner said. The young children in the other room were not injured.

He said the male victim in this incident was wanted by police for various offences including attempted murder, home-invasion and several other offences.

The incident appears to have been motivated by gang rivalry, police said.

On Tuesday night, police said they arrested three Toronto men in relation to the incident.

Suspects identified as 32-year-old McKenzie Seraphin, 32-year-old Tola Paul and 29-year-old Edsel Augustin are each facing charges including two counts of attempted murder, carrying a concealed weapon, two discharging a firearm with intent to wound and other firearms offences.

Each suspect was expected to appear in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2300, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).