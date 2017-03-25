

The Canadian Press





WELLAND, Ont. -- Police say three people are facing charges after a drug bust where officers seized heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl in Welland, Ont.

Niagara Regional Police say the investigation took place earlier this month.

They say a 28-year-old Toronto man was charged with possessing heroin and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, as well as possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

They say a 29-year-old Welland man was charged with possessing heroin and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, as well as possession of fentanyl and resisting arrest.

And a 29-year-old Port Elgin, Ont., woman was also charged with possessing heroin and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.