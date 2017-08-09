

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Three Toronto police officers accused of sexually assaulting a female parking enforcement officer have been found not guilty.

Joshua Cabero, Leslie Nyznik, and Sameer Kara, all officers of the same Toronto Police Service division, heard the verdict on Wednesday.

A court previously heard that the three officers and a female parking enforcement officer went drinking at two bars and a strip club on the night of January 16, 2015 as part of a “rookie buy night.”

The four later ended up at the Westin Harbour Castle, where one of the officers had booked a hotel room. It was there the woman, who cannot be identified under a court-ordered publication ban, alleged the three officers sexually assaulted her.

During the judge-alone trial, Nyznik's lawyer, Harry Black, suggested that there was no evidence that the woman was drugged and submitted that the complainant initiated consensual sex with the officers.

He accused the woman of making up the allegations because he said she was afraid it would harm her reputation.