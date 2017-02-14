

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Three people are dead and a young girl is in hospital with serious injuries after a fire broke out at a home in Brampton this morning.

It happened at a residence on Madison Street, in the area of Dixie Road and Williams Parkway, shortly after 4 a.m.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, Brampton Fire Chief Michael Clark said prior to the arrival of first responders, a basement tenant got out of the the home safely and then proceeded to kick in a door to the main floor of the home and rescue a young girl who was trapped.

The child was transported to SickKids Hospital in Toronto to be treated for third-degree burns and smoke inhalation.

Five fire trucks initially responded to the call and when crews arrived on scene, flames could be seen coming through a front window.

Clark said it took firefighters approximately 10 minutes to get the blaze under control.

When crews were able to gain entry to the residence, they found three people dead inside bedrooms in the rear of the home.

Police have not yet released the age or gender of the victims killed in the fire or their relationship to one another.

The Office of the Fire Marshal, Peel Regional Police and a fire investigator with Brampton Fire and Emergency Services will be working to determine the cause of the deadly blaze.

Clark said it appears the fire started on the main floor of the residence.

“We are unsure if there were any working smoke alarms. Nevertheless, this should be a reminder to everyone the need to have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms,” Clark said.

“Fire spreads very rapidly and in this case, three people were trapped in the house.”

Clark called the deadly fire “tragic.”

“We have had other tragedies in the past, but certainly this is touching in the sense that we have lost three lives,” he said.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims and are currently working to notify next-of-kin.