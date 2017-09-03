Three injured in shooting at Thorold nightclub: police
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, September 3, 2017 11:52AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 3, 2017 1:28PM EDT
Niagara Regional Police are investigating a shooting at a Thorold nightclub that left three people injured.
According to investigators, the incident occurred at the L8 nightclub on Highway 20 at around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.
Police say shots were fired from a vehicle leaving the area of the club and three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are searching for two suspects who fled in a dark-coloured sedan.
Highway 20 is closed between Highway 58 and Thorold Townline Road for the police investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 905-688-4111, ext. 4233.