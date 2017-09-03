

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Niagara Regional Police are investigating a shooting at a Thorold nightclub that left three people injured.

According to investigators, the incident occurred at the L8 nightclub on Highway 20 at around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police say shots were fired from a vehicle leaving the area of the club and three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for two suspects who fled in a dark-coloured sedan.

Highway 20 is closed between Highway 58 and Thorold Townline Road for the police investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 905-688-4111, ext. 4233.