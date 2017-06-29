

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Three men have been charged with attempted murder in the assault of a fellow inmate at Toronto South Detention Centre, including one who is awaiting trial in connection with the 2015 murder of a well-known cancer researcher.

Police say that a 35-year-old inmate was attacked by three other inmates on June 22 and suffered life-threatening injuries as a result.

In a news release issued on Thursday, police said that they have arrested Calvin Michail Nimoh, 23, Mahad Liban Dahir, 23, and Tyler Almeida, 22, in connection with the incident and have charged each of them with four offences, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Nimoh was previously charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of cancer researcher and Ryerson University professor Mark Ernsting in December, 2015.

At the time, police said that the homicide may have been the result of a robbery gone wrong.