Three inmates facing charges after North Bay jail damaged and fire set
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 3, 2017 1:17PM EDT
NORTH BAY, Ont. -- Police say three inmates are facing charges following an investigation into an incident that caused extensive damage inside the North Bay, Ont., jail.
They alleged the three also started a fire in the North Bay and District Jail on March 22.
Investigators say one guard suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident.
The three inmates -- who range in age from 18 to 35 -- are all charged with mischief over $5,000 and arson.
One of the three is also charged with unlawful assembly.