

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Three people were injured late Sunday night following a shooting near the city’s Don Mills neighbourhood.

Police say at around 11:20 p.m., three men, who are believed to be in their mid-20s, were travelling in a vehicle near Graydon Hall Place, near York Mills and Don Mills roads, when they were shot at.

One of the gunshot victims got out of the car and called police while the other two victims drove a short distance before coming to a stop.

Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police say the suspects are believed to be travelling in a white van but it is unclear what direction they were last seen heading.