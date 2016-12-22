

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators are searching for three male suspects after a taxi driver was robbed and assaulted by his passengers in the South Annex neighbourhood last Sunday.

Toronto police say that on Dec. 18 at about 3 a.m., they were called to the area of Russell and Robert streets, northwest of College Street and Spadina Avenue for a report of a robbery.

Police say a short time before, the taxi driver picked up three men and drove them a short distance when they allegedly started to assault him and rob him.

The taxi driver got out of his cab and the three suspects continued to assault him.

The three suspects then fled the scene on foot.

The first suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s, standing five-feet-eight inches tall with a slim build. He had a small beard and wore a black coat with fur around its hood.

The second suspect is described a white man in his early 20s, standing five-feet-ten inches tall, with a heavy build.

The third suspect is described as a man in his early 20s wearing a grey coat.

On Thursday, police released surveillance camera images of the first two suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1400, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).