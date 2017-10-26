

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have laid fraud charges against three more suspects in connection with an extortion scheme where people claiming to be movers allegedly held clients’ goods hostage unless they paid a greatly inflated fee.

“Many victims have been left destitute, having moved a great distance only to be left, literally, with just the clothing on their backs,” police said Thursday in a news release.

In April of 2017, two families came forward to police with complaints against Green Moving, Ryder Moving and Landmark Van Lines, all based in Toronto.

Acting Insp. Ian Nichol said in May that the families sought out quotes from the companies for moves from Alberta to the Maritimes.

Both families accepted quotes for moving services from the companies online and had the movers take their belongings away.

Next, the company representatives allegedly tried to exaggerate the gross weight of the goods they had moved, in an attempt to increase their fee.

Nichol said one family accepted a quote of $2,700, only to have the movers come back with a bill of $14,000.

When the families refused to pay the inflated fee, company representatives allegedly held their belongings in Ontario, and in one instance threatened to destroy their property if they didn’t pay up.

On May 17, Toronto police, RCMP and Ontario government officials raided a warehouse at 380 Tapscott Road in Malvern and allegedly found property belonging to victims inside.

One week later, a suspect identified as Burak Ozgan was arrested and charged with offences including fraud over $5,000 and extortion.

One victim told CTV News Toronto at the time of this arrest that she felt her belongings were being “held hostage.”

When she confronted the company before going to police, she said they tried to confuse her.

“They change their story every single time I talk to them. Everything they say is a different story each time,” she said, wishing only to be identified as Ashley.

On Thursday, police said they conducted a second search of a home in the Don Mills and Lawrence Avenue East area and allegedly located more evidence.

As a result, three more suspects, two men and one woman, were taken into custody.

Police identified them as Mesut and Rahime Vatansever, aged 46 and 45, and Gizem Uzum, 22.

Mesut and Rahime Vatansever are facing charges including seven counts of fraud over $5,000 and eight counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Uzum is facing two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and one count of fraud over $5,000.

All three suspects are expected to appear in court at Old City Hall on Dec. 22.

Police say the remaining seized property will be returned to its rightful owners with the help of the Canadian Association of Movers, whose member firms will be shipping goods back to victims in the next few weeks.