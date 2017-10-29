

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Three teens are facing charges in connection with a series of street robberies in Oakville earlier this month.

Police say the first robbery occurred on Oct. 6 shortly before 7 p.m. at the Glen Abbey Community Centre, located on Glen Road.

According to investigators, the suspects approached another youth, displayed a knife and brass knuckles and demanded that the victim hand over his wireless headphones.

After the victim gave them the property, police say the three suspects left the community centre. No one was injured following the incident.

At around 7:50 p.m. on Oct. 20, police allege the same three suspects approach a group of young people near the entrance to the Oakville Soccer Club, also located on Glen Road.

All three suspects produced a knife and police say one of the suspects also displayed brass knuckles.

The suspects, police say, stole the victim’s iPhone, Bluetooth speaker, and cash before leaving the area.

According to investigators, one of the suspects also reportedly robbed another youth of an air soft pellet gun earlier in the day.

On Oct. 27, police arrested a 14-year-old Oakville resident in connection with the incidents. The teen has been charged with five counts of robbery, uttering threats, three counts of possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose, five counts of breaching a probation order, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Two other teens were arrested on October 27 in connection with two of the three incidents.

Police say the two teens, ages 14 and 15, are also facing a number of charges including robbery with violence, possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose, and failing to comply with a recognizance.

The teens cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.