

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Three people were put under arrest hours after a teenager was stabbed near a Toronto high school Thursday afternoon.

The stabbing took place outside Central Toronto Academy at Bickford Park, in the area of Ossington Avenue and Harbord Street, around 1 p.m.

Toronto Paramedics said the male – whose exact age is not known – was stabbed in the torso.

Const. David Hopkinson said the victim’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Toronto Paramedics said a second male victim – believed to be either 17 or 18 years old – was taken to local hospital with minor injuries. Police said a stun gun was used on this male victim before or after he was struck with a metal object by a suspect.

A third witness was transported to hospital for observation, Toronto Paramedics said.

The high school was put under a hold and secure as police searched the area for suspects but the lockdown has since been lifted.

After searching for suspects in the area, police said three people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.