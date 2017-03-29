

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Three people have died following a head-on collision between a passenger van and another vehicle in Caledonia.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. on an unlit stretch of Highway 6 – a rural two-lane highway – between 4th and 5th Line, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Ornge Air Ambulance was initially called to the scene, but did not transport anyone.

OPP said as many as seven people were in the passenger van.

An Ornge Air Ambulance spokesperson said as many as six children may have been involved in the crash.

There was no immediate word on the total number of people injured in the collision.

The age and sex of the victims are not yet know.

Officers at the scene said it’s still too early to say what led to the crash.

“We’re at the early stages of the investigation so we’re trying to put the pieces together right now,” Const. Ed Sanchuk said.

He said a northbound vehicle collided with the southbound passenger van, causing one of the vehicles to roll over and come to land in a ditch.

Highway 6 is expected to be closed in the area for up to eight hours as police investigate the deadly crash.