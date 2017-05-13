

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Three people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a reported street racing collision in Mississauga early Saturday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Superior Boulevard west of Kennedy Road at around 2 a.m.

Peel paramedics say that they were called to the area for a collision involving a vehicle that was reportedly engaged in a street race.

The victims were then taken to a local hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

It is not immediately clear whether or not there was a second vehicle involved in the street race.

Police continue to investigate.