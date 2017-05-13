Three people hurt in apparent street racing collision
A victim is shown being taken into an awaiting ambulance on a stretcher following an apparent street racing crash in Mississauga.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, May 13, 2017 6:45AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 13, 2017 7:44AM EDT
Three people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a reported street racing collision in Mississauga early Saturday morning.
The single-vehicle crash happened on Superior Boulevard west of Kennedy Road at around 2 a.m.
Peel paramedics say that they were called to the area for a collision involving a vehicle that was reportedly engaged in a street race.
The victims were then taken to a local hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.
It is not immediately clear whether or not there was a second vehicle involved in the street race.
Police continue to investigate.