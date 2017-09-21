

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Three people have been taken into custody after a teenager was stabbed near a Toronto high school on Thursday afternoon.

The stabbing took place outside Central Toronto Academy at Bickford Park, in the area of Ossington Avenue and Harbord Street, around 1 p.m.

Toronto Paramedics said the 15-year-ols boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the torso.

As well, Toronto Paramedics said a second male victim – believed to be either 17 or 18 years old – was taken to local hospital with minor injuries. Police said a stun gun was used on this male victim before or after he was struck with a metal object by a suspect.

A third witness was transported to hospital for “observation,” Toronto Paramedics said.

The high school was put under a hold and secure as police searched the area for suspects but the lockdown has since been lifted.

A letter regarding the incident was sent to parents of students at Central Toronto Academy that said two of their students were injured.

“The safety of our students remains a top priority,” principal Iwona Kurman wrote in the letter. “We have number of practices, programs, and policies that contribute to a caring and safe school. Our staff also periodically speak to students about how to stay safe and about how to resolve conflict.”

Kurman also added that an event was being held at the school at the same time as when the lockdown was issued.

“We practiced these emergency procedures every year hoping never to use them but also prepared to do so if necessary,” she said. “Be assured that we will continue to take every precaution to ensure the well-being of students, staff, and others in our care.”

Police said the investigation is still underway.