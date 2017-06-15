

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Three people are dead after a fire tore through a one-storey home in Hamilton early Thursday morning.

The blaze broke out inside the home on Laird drive at around 12:20 a.m. and quickly spread.

By the time crews first arrived on scene, Hamilton Fire spokesperson Claudio Mostacci says that there was heavy smoke billowing from the front door.

Firefighters then went inside and pulled three people from the fire.

At that point, Mostacci says that “lifesaving operations immediately began.”

One of the victims, however, was pronounced dead on scene while the remaining two were subsequently pronounced dead in hospital.

Hamilton fire has not released the ages and genders of the victims at this point but Mostacci said that they were all residents of the single-family home, which is part of the city’s social housing portfolio.

No other occupants were inside at the time.

“It is a tragic day here in Hamilton,” he told CP24.

Fire quickly knocked down

Mostacci said that the fire was “quickly knocked down” after the three occupants were pulled from the home.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

“The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is on scene and they will be looking at the origin and cause and also whether there was working smoke detectors in place,” Mostacci said.