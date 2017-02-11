

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Three people are being rushed to hospital with serious injuries after two vehicles rolled over in a multi-car collision in North York’s Humber Summit neighbourhood.

It happened at Steeles and Islington avenues at around 8:30 p.m.

Police said three vehicles were involved and two people were trapped in their cars immediately following the collision.

The injured parties had to be extricated from their vehicles and were rushed to hospital via emergency run, police said.

Images from the scene shared on social media showed several vehicles with extensive damage.

It is not yet known what caused the collision.

Steeles Avenue is closed between Islington to Kipling avenues because of the collision.