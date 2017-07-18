Three people taken to hospital after shooting at Woodbridge lounge
A York Regional Police badge in seen in this file photo. (Mathew Reid/CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, July 18, 2017 12:56AM EDT
Three people have been taken to hospital after shots were fired at a lounge in the Woodbridge area in Vaughan late Monday night.
Officers were called to the venue on Highway 7, east of Pine Valley Drive at around 11:30 p.m., York Regional Police said.
Three people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The shooting is believed to have taken place inside the lounge, police said.
Officers are on the lookout for a suspect who fled the scene, but no description was immediately available.