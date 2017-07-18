

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Three people have been taken to hospital after shots were fired at a lounge in the Woodbridge area in Vaughan late Monday night.

Officers were called to the venue on Highway 7, east of Pine Valley Drive at around 11:30 p.m., York Regional Police said.

Three people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting is believed to have taken place inside the lounge, police said.

Officers are on the lookout for a suspect who fled the scene, but no description was immediately available.