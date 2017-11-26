

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Three people were taken to hospital on Sunday morning after a collision in Scarborough’s Armdale neighbourhood.

It happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. near Markham Road and McNicoll Avenue.

Three people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash and police say three male occupants of one of the vehicles involved fled the scene, police say.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released and no charges have been laid.