

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





A string of separate violent incidences in downtown Toronto overnight led to the arrest of one man.

Police say they were called to an armed robbery and then two stabbings, all near Wellesley and Parliament streets.

The first call was for a robbery around 2:20 a.m. The male victim told police he was robbed at knifepoint but wasn’t injured.

A short time later, police responded to two more calls – each for a stabbing. One of the victims was 60 years old and the other a man in his late 20s.

Police say their injuries are non-life threatening. Officers remained at the scene of all three incidences early Monday morning.

A male suspect was arrested a short time later and charged.