

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Three people were wounded this morning following a shooting outside of a nightclub in Woodbridge.

York Regional Police officers were called to Cameo Lounge, in the area of Weston Road and Steeles Avenue, at around 2:45 a.m. for reports of multiple shots fired.

When they arrived on scene, investigators found three people outside the club suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims, a male and a female who are believed to be in their 20s, were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

A third victim, a man who police believe is also in his 20s, was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

“It has been described to me as quite a chaotic scene. We do believe there was over 150 people in the club at the time of the shooting," Const. Andy Pattenden told CP24 outside the nightclub on Monday morning.

Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.

Pattenden said investigators are currently going through video surveillance footage in the area and are appealing to anyone with dash camera video.

“We are looking for witnesses,” Pattenden said.

“There could have been people that left prior to talking to our officers. We do want to speak to those people. We need to know what has taken place here as there is one person fighting for their life in hospital.”

York Regional Police's forensic identification unit is currently on scene collecting evidence.

“It is a large scene with a lot of evidence," Pattenden added.

"We will be processing this scene throughout most of the day probably."

Pattenden said investigators are not ruling out the possibility that more than one firearm was involved in the incident.

Scholes Road remains closed as police investigate.