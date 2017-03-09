Three suspects arrested after street robbery in Wilson Heights
Three suspects are in custody following a street robbery in Toronto's Wilson Heights neighbourhood, police confirm. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 5:36AM EST
Three people have been arrested in connection with a street robbery in the city’s Wilson Heights neighbourhood.
It happened on Tippet Road, in the area of Wilson Avenue and Allen Road, early this morning.
One male victim was not physically injured, police said.
Three people are in custody in connection with the incident, according to investigators.