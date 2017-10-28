

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Halton Regional Police say they are seeking three suspects after a bank branch was robbed in Burlington on Friday night.

Just before 8 p.m. on Friday, police say three males wearing masks entered a Scotiabank branch at 1500 Upper Middle Road near Brant Street.

Investigators say the suspects vaulted the bank counter and rummaged through drawers to locate an unknown quantity of cash.

They then fled the scene on foot. They were last seen heading northwest on Upper Middle Road.

Nobody was injured in the incident and no weapon was seen.

The first suspect is described as a black male standing five-feet-ten inches tall, with a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a dark winter jacket with the hood up, dark pants, with a mask over his face. He was also wearing a purple, white and plaid backpack, black shoes, gloves and a black baseball hat.

The second suspect is described as a black male standing five-feet-five inches tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark blue pants, a mask, gloves and blue shoes with white accents.

The third suspect is described as a black male with a slim build, wearing a black winter jacket.

Surveillance camera images of the suspects were released on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Barry Malciw at 905-825-4747, ext. 2218.