

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Police are searching for three men believed to be in their 20’s after a “large area” of Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada’s roof was covered in graffiti.

According to investigators, three men were in the area of the popular tourist destination, located at 288 Bremner Boulevard, in the early hours of July 9.

The three men somehow made their way onto the roof of the aquarium and applied graffiti before fleeing the scene towards the neighbouring Skywalk, police said.

Speaking with CP24.com, Det.-Const. Allan Hung said what was written on the building could not be revealed as it would “compromise the investigation.”

Hung said the graffiti was visible to the public as people in surrounding buildings standing taller than the aquarium (such as the CN Tower and condominiums) would be able to see it.

Police have released a photo of the three men wanted in connection with the alleged incident.

The first suspect is described as a man with a medium build who has dark short hair and a large tattoo on his upper back. At the time, he was wearing a long-sleeved light-blue jacket with a black baseball jersey, beige shorts, a beige baseball cap, white running shoes and one knee-high white socks.

Police have described the second suspect as a man with a thin build who was wearing a black hooded sweater, capri-style dark jeans and white running shoes at the time. As well, he had prescription glasses on and was carrying a black backpack.

The third suspect has also been described as a man with a thin build. At the time, he was wearing a black hooded sweater with blue denim knee-length shorts, a dark baseball cap with a logo on it and black-and-white running shoes.

All three suspects are believed to be approximately 20 years old.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).