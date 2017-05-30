

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto are asking the public for help identifying three suspects wanted in connection with seven bank robberies in Toronto and Hamilton over the past two years.

Speaking at a news conference at Toronto Police headquarters on Tuesday, Hold-Up Squad Staff Insp. Mike Earl told reporters that the first suspect, dubbed the “Crosstown Bandit,” is wanted in connection with two bank robberies in Toronto in 2016.

The incidents occurred at a Scotiabank at 880 Eglinton Avenue East on Nov. 17, 2016 and a TD Bank on Vanderhoof Avenue in Toronto’s Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood on Dec. 1, 2016.

The man, Earl said, entered both banks wearing what is believed to be a wig and jean jacket and approached tellers with a hold-up note. The man indicated that he was armed with a gun and demanded cash before fleeing the scene.

He has been described by investigators as a brown male in his mid-to-late 20s or early 30s and is approximately five-foot-nine with a slim build.

The second suspect identified at the news conference has been nicknamed the “MLB bandit,” Earl said.

“In each bank robbery he wore a different Major League Baseball hat from a different team,” Earl explained.

The man, according to police, carried out three bank robberies in Toronto and one in Hamilton.

Earl said the robber struck a Bank of Montreal branch in Hamilton on Jan. 30, 2017 and three banks along Yonge Street in Toronto on Feb. 4, 13, and 25.

The ‘MLB Bandit’ has been described as a black male who is about 40 years old and stands about six-foot to six-foot-two. He has a slim build and was reportedly wearing dark clothing at the time of the robberies.

Earl said investigators believe in each of the robberies, he fled either on foot or in a taxi.

The third robbery suspect wanted by police is believed to be responsible for a bank robbery on the Danforth on March 12, 2017.

Earl said the man, who is approximately 20 to 25 years old and five-foot-eight, was wearing dark brown sunglasses when he approached a TD teller with a note demanding cash.

The suspect fled toward Woodbine Station after obtaining an undisclosed quantity of cash.

In an effort to identify the suspects, police have released photos of all three men.

Canadian Banker’s Association spokesperson Malcolm Chivers called on members of the public to come forward with information.

“Bank robberies are a very serious issue facing the banking industry, our community and police across the country,” Chivers said at Tuesday’s news conference.

“If you rob a bank you will get caught… Someone out there knows who committed these bank robberies.”

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact the Toronto Police Service’s Hold-Up Squad at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).