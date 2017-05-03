

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man who stumbled into a Hamilton gas station covered in blood may have been in the company of three teenaged escorts before he was fatally injured.

Police are now looking for the three 17-year-old girls.

On Apr. 28 at about 2:30 a.m., Hayder Qasim-Rushdi of Mississauga pulled into a Pioneer Gas station on Upper Centennial Parkway, covered in blood from a stab wound to the neck he had sustained earlier.

He was able to make contact with a passerby and dial 911.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but died of his injuries on Apr. 30. A knife believed to be the murder weapon has been recovered.

Qasim-Rushdi was not known to police, according to authorities. His vehicle is undergoing forensic analysis.

On Tuesday, police searched a home on Hamilton Mountain. As a result of the evidence gleaned from the search, along with interviews, warrants were issued for the arrest of the three teens.

Acting Det. Sgt. Dave Oleniuk said the suspects’ “contact with the victim was based on this type of relationship.”

The Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits police from naming them but police say they believe the teens are still working as escorts.

Police say they have reached out to family members of the three suspects, as well as police in London and the GTA.

“As they are engaged in a high-risk lifestyle, their safety is also a concern,” Oleniuk said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oleniuk at 905-546-3829.