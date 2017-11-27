

The Canadian Press





DUNNVILLE, Ont. - Police have arrested three teenagers in Dunnville, Ont., after an alleged break-in at an elementary school that saw several tablet computers stolen.

Officers say Fairview Avenue School was broken into in the early morning hours of Nov. 7.

Police say the suspects got in by breaking a window, and proceeded to scatter items around hallways and classrooms before taking "a quantity" of Dell tablets.

Two construction vehicles on school property were also damaged.

Police have charged an 18-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, all from Dunnville, in connection with the incident.

Officers say some of the tablets are still missing.