Three wounded after shooting in Lawrence Heights
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, April 19, 2017 5:19AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 19, 2017 9:17AM EDT
Three people were wounded following a shooting in the city’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood on Wednesday morning.
Police were called to Blossomfield Drive and Flemington Road, in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Allen Road, shortly after 2 a.m. for a reported shooting.
One gunshot victim was located at the scene.
Police say two other people, who fled the scene in a car, crashed their vehicle near Lawrence and Bayview avenues a short time later.
One of the people inside the car suffered gunshot wounds to both legs and the second person was wounded after being grazed by a bullet.
The three victims are expected to survive, police say.
Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects.