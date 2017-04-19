

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Three people were wounded following a shooting in the city’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to Blossomfield Drive and Flemington Road, in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Allen Road, shortly after 2 a.m. for a reported shooting.

One gunshot victim was located at the scene.

Police say two other people, who fled the scene in a car, crashed their vehicle near Lawrence and Bayview avenues a short time later.

One of the people inside the car suffered gunshot wounds to both legs and the second person was wounded after being grazed by a bullet.

The three victims are expected to survive, police say.

Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects.